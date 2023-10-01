Picture Story: Stanbic IBTC Bank Plants 30,000 Trees Nationwide

Stanbic IBTC Bank, one of Nigeria’s largest financial organizations, has started on a significant tree-planting effort at the famed Lekki Conservation Centre (LCC) in a bold move toward environmental conservation and sustainability.

The bank announced its ambitious initiative of planting an amazing 30,000 trees nationally, commencing at the LCC’s huge premises in Lagos, to emphasize its commitment to preserve Nigeria’s natural heritage. The tree-planting event on Friday brought together major stakeholders, environmentalists, and Stanbic IBTC Bank personnel.

