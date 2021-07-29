Pic Group, Azikel Sign Agreement On 12,000 bpd Refinery

July 29, 2021 48

PIC Group, a global energy services company, has entered into a five-year service agreement with Azikel Petroleum Limited for the construction of a new refinery that will be situated in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, Nigeria.

A statement issued by the Pic Group, said as part of the agreement, PIC Group will provide Operations and Maintenance support services for the refinery with the 12,000 barrels per day capacity.

The services, according to the statement, will include site-specific integrated operation and maintenance procedures, a systematic approach to training as well as operational support in the form of oversight and mentoring of refinery personnel by PIC Group’s specialists.

PIC Group will enable the new Azikel Refinery to efficiently transition from commissioning and start-up through to full operation as well as facilitate staff localisation for the new 12,000 bpd hydro-skimming refinery.

“PIC Group’s O&M experience, approach to site-specific qualification programs and precise site-specific procedural documentation, creates a consistent base of knowledge for the Azikel Refinery to improve efficiency, and ensure reliable, consistent, safe operation,” the Executive Director and VP Refinery at Azikel Petroleum, Ian Anderson, said.

The President and CEO at PIC Group, Frank Avery, said, “PIC Group’s systematic methodology for knowledge transfer embraces Azikel’s vision of self-performance and will empower the local community to lead the long-term operation of the facility while maintaining operational readiness and regulatory compliance across the lifecycle of the refinery.

The Group President, Dr. Eruani, said, “Training of our staff was of paramount importance to Azikel in our selection of the O&M services contractor, and we are very pleased with the comprehensive program proposed by the PIC Group.”

Azikel Petroleum Limited is part of the Azikel Group, a privately owned company involved in dredging, aviation, power generation and petroleum businesses supporting the infrastructure development of Nigeria.