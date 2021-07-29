fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

Pic Group, Azikel Sign Agreement On 12,000 bpd Refinery

July 29, 2021048
Pic Group, Azikel Sign Agreement On 12,000 bpd Refinery

PIC Group, a global energy services company, has entered into a five-year service agreement with Azikel Petroleum Limited for the construction of a new refinery that will be situated in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, Nigeria.

A statement issued by the Pic Group, said as part of the agreement, PIC Group will provide Operations and Maintenance support services  for the refinery with the 12,000 barrels per day capacity.

The services, according to the statement, will include site-specific integrated operation and maintenance procedures, a systematic approach to training as well as operational support in the form of oversight and mentoring of refinery personnel by PIC Group’s specialists.

PIC Group will enable the new Azikel Refinery to efficiently transition from commissioning and start-up through to full operation as well as facilitate staff localisation for the new 12,000 bpd hydro-skimming refinery.

“PIC Group’s O&M experience, approach to site-specific qualification programs and precise site-specific procedural documentation, creates a consistent base of knowledge for the Azikel Refinery to improve efficiency, and ensure reliable, consistent, safe operation,” the Executive Director and VP Refinery at Azikel Petroleum, Ian Anderson, said.

READ ALSO: Google To Pay $40,000 For Violating Data Storage Law

The President and CEO at PIC Group, Frank Avery, said, “PIC Group’s systematic methodology for knowledge transfer embraces Azikel’s vision of self-performance and will empower the local community to lead the long-term operation of the facility while maintaining operational readiness and regulatory compliance across the lifecycle of the refinery.

The Group President, Dr. Eruani, said, “Training of our staff was of paramount importance to Azikel in our selection of the O&M services contractor, and we are very pleased with the comprehensive program proposed by the PIC Group.”

Azikel Petroleum Limited is part of the Azikel Group, a privately owned company involved in dredging, aviation, power generation and petroleum businesses supporting the infrastructure development of Nigeria.

About Author

Pic Group, Azikel Sign Agreement On 12,000 bpd Refinery
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Oil Price Jumps To $72 Amid Improved Demand [ MAIN ]COVERNEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
December 17, 20200626

Oil Price Appreciates As EIA Declares Inventory Decline

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Crude oil prices rose on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a crude oil inventory decline of 3.1 million barrels for the w
Read More
BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTER
August 16, 20160165

FG Seeks $7billion To Run Mining, Steel Industry

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram In a bid toto diversify its oil-dependent economy, the Federal Government is seeking about $7 billion investment in mining and steel over the next 10 years 
Read More
[ MAIN ]IT/TELECOMNEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
May 29, 20130120

Obasanjo: Local Content Policy Will Boost Growth

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former president of the nation has lauded the courage and doggedness of Mrs Florence Seriki as an entrepreneur in the nation’s grow
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.