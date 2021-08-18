fbpx

“PIB Will Help To Regulate Environmental Hazards” – Uzodinma

August 18, 20210112
Imo State’s Governor Hope Uzodinma said that the signing of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) 2021 into law will help to regulate environmental hazards such as oil spillage.

“All the hazards that follow the production of oil, mostly environmental hazards, are as a result of the absence of regulatory environments,” he said on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

“These laws when put in place, will not only regulate the environment but will also create room for value addition both in the oil-bearing communities, the oil-producing companies and government royalties. So, it is going to be a value chain. The benefits are going to be so enormous”.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that President Mohammadu Buhari granted assent to the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) 2021 on August 16, 2021.

Governor Uzodinma praised President Buhari for signing the bill into law, noting that it had been a struggle over the years.

“I must say that the enactment and signing to law of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) by Mr President is a very welcome development for which we must congratulate him.

“Recall that the past assemblies even before I joined the senate during the 7th National Assembly, made efforts to amend the Petroleum Act which was enacted in 1969 which also became analogue but it has not been possible. That the President has been able to break this jinx is a welcome development for which we must congratulate him”.

Oil Producing States

The oil-producing states in Nigeria are Delta, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Rivers, Edo, Ondo, Abia, Imo and Lagos.

