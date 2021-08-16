PIB: PANDEF Kicks As Buhari Signs Petroleum Bill

August 16, 2021 97

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has kicked against the signing the controversial Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) 2021 into law.

The group led by elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, said the signing of the bill that provides 3 percent to host communities showed that his administration was insensitive to the plight and demands of the Niger Delta residents.

The forum stressed that that equity share must be 10 per cent for host communities in the PIB law.

“It clearly shows the disregard for the feelings and concerns of the Niger Delta people by the Buhari administration,” PANDEF spokesman, Ken Robinson, told The PUNCH on Monday.

The Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, had announced on Monday that Buhari signed the controversial bill into law after 20 years of its introduction.

The PIB comprises 5 parts, which includes: governance and institutions, administration, host communities development, petroleum industry fiscal framework, and miscellaneous provisions in 319 clauses and 8 schedules

Adesina disclosed that Buhari has been working from his residence in line with the five days’ quarantine as specified by the presidential steering committee on COVID-19, since his arrival from London on August 13.

”The ceremonial part of the new legislation will be done on Wednesday, after the days of mandatory isolation would have been fulfilled,” the statement read.