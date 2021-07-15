fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

PIB: NGF Opposes FG’s Retention Of NNPC

July 15, 20210110
PIB: NGF Opposes FG's Retention Of NNPC

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has thrown its weight behind the unbundling and commercialization of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) as recommended in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) but disagrees with the part of the legislation that gives its proprietorship to the federal government.

This was contained in a communique issued by the Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the NGF, Kayode Fayemi.

The forum also supported the Southern governors’ recommendation on the proposed National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited.

It was agreed by the forum that the new entity to emerge from the passage of the petroleum industry bill (PIB) should be under the ownership of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

READ ALSO: FG Frustrating Repair Of Lagos–Ota- Abeokuta Highway – Gov Abiodun

“The NGF recommends that given that the three tiers of government own the corporation, the newly incorporated entity (NNPC Limited) should be owned by a vehicle that holds the interest of the three tiers of government – for now, the institution that is positioned to carry out this mandate is the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA),” the communique reads.

“This amendment as well as the proposed 3% share of oil revenue to host communities and 30% share of profit for the exploration of oil and gas in the basins will be responded to at relevant channels including the National Assembly and the National Economic Council (NEC).

“The Forum will take a position on the planned privatisation of assets of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) which were listed by the Bureau for Public Enterprise (BPE) without due consultation with state governments who are shareholders of the company.

“NDPHC is incorporated under the Companies and Allied Matters Act as a private limited liability company with shareholding fully subscribed to by the Federal, State and Local Governments with a mandate to manage National Integrated Power Projects (NIPP) in the country.”

About Author

PIB: NGF Opposes FG’s Retention Of NNPC
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Akpabio 2019 General ElectionsCOVERNEWSLETTER
August 14, 20180124

Saraki’s Seat Should Equally be Declared Vacant if Mine is Declared – Akpabio

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Sen. Godswill Akpabio (APC-Akwa Ibom) said any move to declare his seat vacant in the Senate will prove abortive as it would trigger a domino effect. Akpabi
Read More
German cup final COVERNEWSLETTERSPORTS
June 11, 20200164

Lewandoski‘s Strike against Frankfurt Sends Bayern To German Cup Final

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Bayern Munich stayed on course for the double this season after the Bundesliga leaders squeezed past Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 in Wednesday’s German Cup semi-
Read More
August 23, 20130218

Kalu Uche Demands Pay Increase To €1.8million

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Super Eagles player and International star,Kalu Uche has reportedly demanded a pay rise from his Turkish football club, Kasimpasa .The Kasimpasa forward pro
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.