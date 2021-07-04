fbpx
PIB Is Sensitive, Central To Economic Lives Of Nigerians – Lawan

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GASPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

PIB Is Sensitive, Central To Economic Lives Of Nigerians – Lawan

July 4, 20210102
PIB Is Sensitive, Central To Economic Lives Of Nigerians - Lawan

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has described the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) as “sensitive” and “central” to the lives of Nigerians, especially the host communities.

He said that this required close monitor and supervision of its implementation by lawmakers, according to NAN.

Lawan said this on Saturday in Abuja at the Conference of Presiding Officers of the Nigerian Legislature (COPON), with the tag, ‘Public Perception of the Role of Legislature: Post Legislative Scrutiny and Independence of the Legislature.’

Lawan said, “We passed the PIB. But what is important is for the National Assembly to continue to track, monitor, and supervise the implementation of the PIB when it is eventually assented to by the President and the execution starts.

“This is because this is a 319 clause legislation and it is so sensitive, so central to our economy and lives of the people, particularly the host communities in the Niger Delta, in oil-producing states.

READ ALSO: Economy: Inflation Continues To Impact Survival In Nigeria

“So we need to devote sufficient time to ensure that the implementation, especially in the Host Communities Fund is done in such a way that what we think and anticipate will happen in host communities happens.

“Otherwise, we have to come back and see where the flaws will be.

“Post legislative scrutiny will encourage citizens to engage more with parliament and improve the quality of our laws and governance.

“For this to be achieved, we must develop the political will and make available time, funds and other resources to get it done.”

About Author

PIB Is Sensitive, Central To Economic Lives Of Nigerians – Lawan
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

IPOB, Soldiers Clash In Orlu, Imo State NEWSLETTERSOCIETY
January 25, 20210731

Four Die As IPOB, Soldiers Clash In Orlu, Imo State

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Four persons have been reportedly killed in Orlu, Imo State, following a conflict between men of the Nigerian Army and operatives of the Eastern Security Ne
Read More
BANKING & FINANCENEWSLETTER
February 19, 20161226

International Lender,UBS Ends Coverage of Five-bank Eurobonds on Liquidity

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram UBS has withdrawn its fixed-income research coverage of Nigeria’s banks, as international investors increasingly shun Africa’s biggest oil producer and econ
Read More
[ MAIN ]NEWSSPORTS
April 22, 20130102

Turkish Ambassador Yearns To Meet Amokachi

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Mr. Mustapha Palat, Ambassador of Turkey to Nigeria has disclosed his desire to meet Super Eagles assistant coach Daniel Amokachi. The Turkish envoy, a stau
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.