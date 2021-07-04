PIB Is Sensitive, Central To Economic Lives Of Nigerians – Lawan

July 4, 2021 102

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has described the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) as “sensitive” and “central” to the lives of Nigerians, especially the host communities.

He said that this required close monitor and supervision of its implementation by lawmakers, according to NAN.

Lawan said this on Saturday in Abuja at the Conference of Presiding Officers of the Nigerian Legislature (COPON), with the tag, ‘Public Perception of the Role of Legislature: Post Legislative Scrutiny and Independence of the Legislature.’

Lawan said, “We passed the PIB. But what is important is for the National Assembly to continue to track, monitor, and supervise the implementation of the PIB when it is eventually assented to by the President and the execution starts.

“This is because this is a 319 clause legislation and it is so sensitive, so central to our economy and lives of the people, particularly the host communities in the Niger Delta, in oil-producing states.

“So we need to devote sufficient time to ensure that the implementation, especially in the Host Communities Fund is done in such a way that what we think and anticipate will happen in host communities happens.

“Otherwise, we have to come back and see where the flaws will be.

“Post legislative scrutiny will encourage citizens to engage more with parliament and improve the quality of our laws and governance.

“For this to be achieved, we must develop the political will and make available time, funds and other resources to get it done.”