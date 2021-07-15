PIB: Fuel Transporters React To Restriction Of Import License

July 15, 2021 91

The Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) has reacted to stipulations of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), concerning the restriction of import licenses to the only local refiners.

According to the group – tasked with moving petroleum products across the country – there should be a wider playing field for interested parties for a healthy competition.

NARTO’s National President, Yusuf Othman, expressed the group’s dissatisfaction in Abuja on Wednesday.

Othman said, “We are seriously taken aback by the provision in the bill restricting importation license to only local refiners.”

He asked that members of the group should be included in the industry’s regulatory board to ensure that products are effectively distributed across Nigeria.

He said, “There is no denying the fact that Transporters play very pivotal roles in the effective and efficient distribution of petroleum products across the country and their experience and expertise can never be overemphasised.

“It is in the light of this that we call for our inclusion in the boards of the industry regulator(s) most especially in the downstream sector of the industry as it will further strengthen in ensuring effective and efficient distribution of petroleum products across the nation.

“We strongly believe that such incentives will help in bringing in the much-needed investments in domestic refining.

“As the two chambers of the National Assembly meet to harmonise their positions, we earnestly plead that these issues be taken on board as they would further enhance the possibility of harnessing the full benefits and potentials of the bill to enable it to meet the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.”