PIB: 3% Is Too Little – Akwa bom Gov Reacts

July 18, 2021082
Following the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), and the three percent share resolution by members of the House of Representatives, the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel Odom, has said that host communities deserved more.

He said this on Saturday during a media briefing in Minna, Niger State capital.

Odom said that “considering the devastating effects on members of our communities” the fiv percent demand by hots communities was not asking for too much.

He noted that the amount allocated to affected states was “too little, considering the risks and hazards members of oil-producing areas are subjected to.

“The fishermen can no longer earn a living because of oil spillage while the farmers cannot farm. There are numerous other challenges confronting members of oil communities,” Odom said.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the adoption of the three percent-share recommendation of the National Assembly led to a raucous on the floor of the House of Representatives on Thursday.

