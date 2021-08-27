PIA: NGF To Work With Steering Committee To Oversee Implementation

August 27, 2021 140

One of the resolutions of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) was a consultation with the Steering Committee established by President Muhammadu Buhari to supervise the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

The resolution led to the formation of a committee headed by the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, with the governors of Abia, Ogun, Kwara, Akwa Ibom, Kaduna, and Gombe states as members of the committee.

This was disclosed in a communiqué signed by the NGF Chairman and Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi.

Among the resolutions was the mediatory role the Forum would play in the ongoing industrial strike action by the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

The Forum said, “On a related matter, members resolved to take additional measures to curb the resurgence of the spread of Covid-19 virus by working with the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) to develop applicable guidelines.

“The Forum’s Senior Health Advisor, Dr. Ahmad Abdulwahab briefed Governors on the emerging cholera outbreak in the country which has so far affected 23 States, with over 47,000 cases recorded. State Governors took a common position on a holistic approach to addressing Health Security challenges by domesticating the National Action Plan for Health Security with the support from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to build core health security capacities in surveillance, laboratory network, emergency operations and workforce in all States.

“Following an update by Dr. Ahmad Abdulwahab regarding the ongoing strike action by members of the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), the Forum resolved to take a mediatory role to facilitate dialogue between NARD and the affected States.

“On the recent Federal High Court Judgment on Value Added Tax (VAT), the Forum resolved not to make any pronouncements until all litigations regarding the matter were concluded.

“On the Petroleum Industry Bill recently assented to by Mr. President, following an update by the Chairman of the Forum, Governor Kayode Fayemi, the meeting resolved to work with the Steering Committee set up by Mr.

President to oversee the process of the implementation of the Act headed by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, on the areas of concern to the Forum.

“A Committee for this purpose Chaired by the Governor of Nasarawa with membership of the Governors of Abia, Ogun Kwara, Akwa Ibom, Gombe and Kaduna was constituted.

“After a presentation by the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Ahmad Salihijo, on opportunities to strengthen collaboration between the Agency and States, Governors resolved that each State nominate a focal person who will work with the REA to coordinate rural electrification projects in all States.

“This collaboration between States and REA will target among others, increase in energy access through new solar connections; and increased local content in off-grid solar value chains, including the assembly or manufacturing of components of off-grid solutions.”