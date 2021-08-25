fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

PIA Allows Individuals To Acquire NNPC Shares, Says Kyari

August 25, 20210107
Engagements Around Electric Vehicles Questionable - Kyari

The Group Managing Director, NNPC, Mele Kyari, says a provision in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) allows individuals to buy shares in the new Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

He, however, said the sales of NNPC shares will not commence immediately while speaking on a television programme on Tuesday.

Kyari said the new oil firm would have government shareholders to be represented by the ministers of finance and petroleum resources.

He added that the allocation of three percent oil companies operating expense to host communities could be higher than the 30 percent profit of oil and gas for frontier exploration.

“So, these shareholders can decide, as the law provides that over time, they can reduce the shareholding into some private shareholding. That means it can be floated subsequently as a company that is quoted on the stock exchange,” he stated.

READ ALSO: MTNDP: What You Should Know About Nigeria’s New Development Plan

The NNPC GMD added, “The intention at the very onset is not to go to that step but there is a provision in the law that allows us ultimately sell shares of this company.”

On what would be the stakes of subnational governments in the new NNPC, Kyari said, “This is very simple.

“This company will pay taxes and royalties, which are revenues that accrue to the federation. So every part of this country and every subnational institution or government will benefit from it.”

About Author

PIA Allows Individuals To Acquire NNPC Shares, Says Kyari
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

CBN Funds 95 Health Projects With N97.8bn AGRIC BUSINESSCOVERNEWSLETTER
July 14, 20200235

CBN to Ban Importation of Maize

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed all authorized dealers to discontinue the processing of Form M for the importation of maize with immediate ef
Read More
[ MAIN ]MANUFACTURINGNEWS
June 27, 20130178

Odumodu Calls for Regulation of Services Industry in Africa

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The President of the African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO) Dr. Joseph Odumodu, has charged manufacturers in African countries to adopt high standa
Read More
Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Allocation Commission BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER
August 21, 20210653

FG To Revisit Revenue Sharing Formula

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government has restated commitment to the review of the extant vertical revenue allocation formula to the three tiers of government in the count
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.