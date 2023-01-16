Photostory: Stanbic IBTC December Cheque Presentation

More Customers Win Big In Stanbic IBTC Reward4Saving Promo

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings for its Reward4Saving promo recently held a cheque presentation event in Lagos State.

L-R: Ikechukwu Ezeigbi, Head Blue Segment, Stanbic IBTC Bank; Samuel Ndubuisi Anoke; Maureen Nenna Dimgba; Oyedele Felix Inojo; Abdulazeez O. Saliu; Omotola Jaiyeola; Ahmed Akinsemoyin, all winners from Reward4Savings promo December draw; Ojo Sadiya, Head Consumer Clients, Stanbic IBTC Bank; Vincent Okereke, Manager Employee Value Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank at the Reward4Saving promo cheque presentation event in Lagos recently.
L-R: Priscillia Currie, Representative, National Lottery Regulatory Commission; Doris Anthony-Itegbe, Laison Officer, Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria; Funke Amobi, Country Head, People and Culture, Stanbic IBTC Holdings; Friday Ofei, Laison Officer, Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria and Ezinne Chidi Anosike, Head, People and Culture, Stanbic IBTC Bank during the Reward4Saving Quarterly draws which held recently.
