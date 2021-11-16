fbpx

PHOTOS: Stanbic IBTC Present Cheques To Reward4Savings Promo Winners

November 16, 2021
Stanbic IBTC Highlights Possibilities, Opportunities and Benefits Of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a subsidiary of Standard Bank Group recently issued out cheques to the winners of Stanbic IBTC Reward4Savings Promo October draw at the head office in Lagos State.

L-R: Olufunke Isichei, Head, Established Markets, Stanbic IBTC Bank; Fadekemi Tiwalola Lawal, one of the winners of the Stanbic IBTC Reward4Savings Promo October draw and Oluremi Badiru, Lagos Island Regional Manager, Stanbic IBTC Bank, at the cheques presentation event at Stanbic IBTC Head Office, Lagos, recently.
L-R Olufunke Isichei, Head, Established Markets, Stanbic IBTC Bank; Aromire Olufunmilola Abosede, one of the winners of the Stanbic IBTC Reward4Savings Promo October draw and Oluremi Badiru, Lagos Island Regional Manager, Stanbic IBTC Bank, at the cheques presentation event at Stanbic IBTC Head Office, Lagos, recently.
L-R Olufunke Isichei, Head, Established Markets, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC; Kennedy Chinedu Oyibo, one of the winners of the Stanbic IBTC Reward4Savings Promo and Oluremi Badiru, Lagos Island Regional Manager, Stanbic IBTC Bank, at the cheques presentation event at Stanbic IBTC Head Office, Lagos, recently.
L-R Olufunke Isichei, Head, Established Markets, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC; Atanda Isiaka Semiu, one of the winners of the Stanbic IBTC Reward4Savings Promo October draw and Oluremi Badiru, Lagos Island Regional Manager, Stanbic IBTC Bank, at the cheques presentation event at Stanbic IBTC Head Office, Lagos, recently.
L-R Olufunke Isichei, Head, Established Markets, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC; Kabiru Tobi Jimoh, one of the winners of the Stanbic IBTC Reward4Savings Promo October draw and Oluremi Badiru, Lagos Island Regional Manager, Stanbic IBTC Bank, at the cheques presentation event at the Stanbic IBTC Head Office, Lagos, recently.
L-R Olufunke Isichei, Head, Established Markets, Stanbic IBTC Bank; Sunday Sikadi, one of the winners of the Stanbic IBTC Reward4Savings Promo October draw and Oluremi Badiru, Lagos Island Regional Manager, Stanbic IBTC Bank, at the cheques presentation event at the Stanbic IBTC Head Office, Lagos, recently.
L-R Olufunke Isichei, Head, Established Markets, Stanbic IBTC Bank; Nkiru Oluchukwu Obiakwu, one of the winners of the Stanbic IBTC Reward4Savings Promo October draw and Oluremi Badiru, Lagos Island Regional Manager, Stanbic IBTC Bank, at the cheques presentation event at Stanbic IBTC Head Office, Lagos, recently.
L-R Obi Iheanacho, North Central Regional Manager, Stanbic IBTC Bank; Chisa Grace Elenwo, one of the winners of the Stanbic IBTC Reward4Savings Promo October draw and Onyeka Atikpoh, Personal Banker, Main Market, Stanbic IBTC Bank at the cheques presentation event at the Stanbic IBTC Bank, Maitama Branch, Abuja, recently.
L-R Obi Iheanacho, North Central Regional Manager, Stanbic IBTC Bank; Gbela Temitayo Olawumi, one of the winners of the Stanbic IBTC Reward4Savings Promo October draw and Onyeka Atikpoh, Personal Banker, Main Market, Stanbic IBTC Bank at the cheques presentation event at the Stanbic IBTC Bank, Maitama Branch, Abuja recently.
L-R Obi Iheanacho, North Central Regional Manager, Stanbic IBTC Bank; Emmanuel Moses, one of the winners of the Stanbic IBTC Reward4Savings Promo October draw and Eza Ochanya, Personal Banker, Main Market, Stanbic IBTC Bank at the cheques presentation event at the Stanbic IBTC Bank, Maitama Branch, Abuja recently.
L-R Obi Iheanacho, North Central Regional Manager, Stanbic IBTC Bank; Owoicho Ajonye Ekwu, one of the winners of the Stanbic IBTC Reward4Savings Promo October draw and Eza Ochanya, Personal Banker, Main Market, Stanbic IBTC Bank at the cheques presentation event at the Stanbic IBTC Bank, Maitama Branch, Abuja recently.
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

