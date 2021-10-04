Photos Of Buhari Arriving Ethiopia Ahead Of Abiy Ahmed’s Inauguration

October 4, 2021 63

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived at the Capital of Ethiopia, Addis Ababa, ahead of the inauguration of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Buhari alongside his entourage was received by Ethiopia’s Prime Minister at Bole International Airport on Sunday.

The Nigerian President is expected to deliver a goodwill message at the inauguration ceremony which is billed to take place on Monday at Meskel Square.

READ ALSO: Macron Looks To Deepen France-Nigeria Economic Ties

Other African leaders expected to attend the event are the Presidents of Djibouti, Kenya, South Sudan, Senegal, Somalia, Uganda, and the prime minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Below are pictures of Buhari’s arrival in Addis Ababa.