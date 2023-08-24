Photos: MTN Foundation Executive Secretary Visits MTN MIP Fellows

The Executive Secretary of MTN Foundation, Odunayo Sanya visited the MTN MIP Fellows on August 22, 2023, at Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos State.

During her visit, she gave an overview of the MTN Foundation and its commitment to leading the delivery of a bold new digital world.

MTN Nigeria, in collaboration with the School of Media and Communications at Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos, selected 20 Nigerian journalists including BizWatch Nigeria‘s editor, Oputah David for the Media Innovation Programme (MIP).

The 20 selected fellows were chosen from a pool of over 2,700 candidates.

The MTN MIP aims to expose fellows and equip media professionals with the knowledge they need to revolutionize their industry.

L-R: Frank Eleanya, Fellow, MTN Media Innovation Programme Cohort 2; Isaac Ogugua Ezechukwu, Director, Professional Education, Pan-Atlantic University; Odunayo Sanya, Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation and Anuoluwapo Odubanjo, Fellow, MTN Media Innovation Programme Cohort 2 at the MTN Foundation Executive Secretary’s Visit held at Pan-Atlantic University, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos on August 22, 2023.