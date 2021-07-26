PHOTOS: Heavy Security Presence at Abuja Federal High Court Ahead Of Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Resumption

July 26, 2021 77

Security operatives have been stationed at the Federal High Court in Abuja as the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), resumes on Monday.

Police and Department of State Services (DSS) personnel were spotted guarding access to the court and the streets leading to the court building.

Only journalists granted access will be allowed into the court premises.

Nnamdi Kanu was apprehended in a yet-to-be-disclosed location in June and was extradited to Nigeria to stand trial after he violated his bail condition by fleeing to the United Kingdom in 2017 — he has since been remanded in DSS custody.

The IPOB leader is being arraigned on charges of treasonable felony leveled against him by the federal government for his demand for the secession of the Southeast and some South-southern parts of the country.

Below are photos.