PHOTOS From Women In Hospitality Nigeria HOSPITALITEA 4.0

November 7, 20210117
HospitaliTea Set To Hold Hospitality Event On November 6

Women in hospitality in Nigeria, WIHN, on Saturday hosted the HOSPITALITEA 4.0 roundtable event in Lagos with the theme, “Leveraging local experiences for hospitality and tourism growth in Nigeria.”

READ ALSO: Women In Hospitality Nigeria Call For More Government Participation And Support

Here are pictures from the event:

Prof. Wasiu Babalola, honorary Chairman, Institute of Hospitality, UK, delivering the keynote address

Mr. Nkereuwem Onug, President Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria (FTAN) speaking at the event

Princess Adenike Adedoyin-Ajayi, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture speaking at the event

Panel session with Funke Olusoga-Ogunlade, founder of FunkeO company; Clara Chinwe Okoro, Founder My Beautiful Africa; Michael Balogun, Founder Tour2Nigeria; and, Nnenna Fakoya-Smith, Founder Nene-Uwa Hub Ltd.

Special guests in a pose with some WIHN executive members

About WIHN

Women in Hospitality Nigeria (WIHN) is an association of strong female professionals engaged in management, operations, travel and tourism, education, consultancy, and development in the hospitality and tourism industry in Nigeria, whose aim is to support and unify women while empowering and inspiring them to grow and attain leadership positions in the hospitality and tourism industry.

About Author

David Oputah
Oputah David is a Mass Communication graduate with a master's degree in Organisational Behaviour and another in Mass Communication. He is also a Bloomberg trained Financial journalist with an interest in markets and the economy. He can be reached via – [email protected]

