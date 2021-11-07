PHOTOS From Women In Hospitality Nigeria HOSPITALITEA 4.0

November 7, 2021 117

Women in hospitality in Nigeria, WIHN, on Saturday hosted the HOSPITALITEA 4.0 roundtable event in Lagos with the theme, “Leveraging local experiences for hospitality and tourism growth in Nigeria.”

Here are pictures from the event:

Prof. Wasiu Babalola, honorary Chairman, Institute of Hospitality, UK, delivering the keynote address

Mr. Nkereuwem Onug, President Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria (FTAN) speaking at the event

Princess Adenike Adedoyin-Ajayi, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture speaking at the event

Panel session with Funke Olusoga-Ogunlade, founder of FunkeO company; Clara Chinwe Okoro, Founder My Beautiful Africa; Michael Balogun, Founder Tour2Nigeria; and, Nnenna Fakoya-Smith, Founder Nene-Uwa Hub Ltd.

Special guests in a pose with some WIHN executive members

About WIHN

Women in Hospitality Nigeria (WIHN) is an association of strong female professionals engaged in management, operations, travel and tourism, education, consultancy, and development in the hospitality and tourism industry in Nigeria, whose aim is to support and unify women while empowering and inspiring them to grow and attain leadership positions in the hospitality and tourism industry.