PHOTOS: Buhari Hosts FIFA And CAF Presidents In Aso Villa

September 16, 20210134
Buhari Hosts FIFA And CAF Presidents In Aso Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, hosted the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA), President Gianni Infantino, at Aso Villa in Abuja.

The FIFA boss who paid a courtesy visit to the Nigerian leader was accompanied by the president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe, and Minister of Youth and sports.Sunday Dare,

See more photos below::

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

