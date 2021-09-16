PHOTOS: Buhari Hosts FIFA And CAF Presidents In Aso Villa

September 16, 2021 134

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, hosted the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA), President Gianni Infantino, at Aso Villa in Abuja.

The FIFA boss who paid a courtesy visit to the Nigerian leader was accompanied by the president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe, and Minister of Youth and sports.Sunday Dare,

See more photos below::

