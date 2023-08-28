MTN Group CEO/President, Ralph Mupita met with His Excellency, the Vice President of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Sandton.

They discussed topics relating to ongoing reforms by the government and other areas of mutual interest, including digital education, e-agriculture and the MTN Nigeria investor roadshow to be held on November 23, 2023 in Abuja and the role that MTN continues to play in supporting the accelerated development of the digital economy in Nigeria.

Ralph reiterated MTN Nigeria’s continued support for Nigeria’s socio-economic development directly and through the CSI initiatives spearheaded by the MTN Foundation.