Photo News: The Temporary Opening Of The Enugu-Onitsha Expressway

MTN Nigeria is currently reconstructing the 110km Enugu-Onitsha expressway. Before now, the road which links states in the South South to the Southeast and the Middle Belt States has been an eyesore for several years.

The telco partnered with the Federal Road Safety Commission to sensitize motorists on the Enugu-Onitsha expressway, whilst also emphasizing the brand’s commitment to completing the road.

A press conference was held in Awka and Enugu encouraging motorists to drive safely this season, to ensure a zero crash holiday.

Photo 1(Awka)

L-R: Director, Enugu Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Noel Okoye; Hon. Commissioner for Transport, Anambra State, Barr. Patricia Igwebuike; Anambra Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Adeoye Irelewuyi; Senior Manager, Sales Division, MTN Nigeria, Emmanuel Okereke and Coordinator, MTN/CGCE Community Liaison Initiative, Dr. Reginald Facah, at the temporary opening of the Enugu-Onitsha expressway, currently being reconstructed by MTN Nigeria under the Federal Government’s RITC scheme.

Photo 2 (Enugu)

L-R: Enugu Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Taofik Adeyemi; Squadron Leader, Nigerian Air Force, I.I Muhammad; Hon. Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Enugu State, Engr. Gerald Otiji;Assistant Corp Mashal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Enugu Zone 9, O.I Ameh and Account Partner, Enterprise Business, MTN Nigeria, Chinenye Moneke at the temporary opening of the Enugu-Onitsha expressway, currently being reconstructed by MTN Nigeria under the Federal Government’s RITC Scheme.