Photo News: MTN MIP Fellows Visit MTN Headquarters

The MTN Media Innovation Programme (MIP) Fellows visited the MTN Headquarters on Thursday August 24, 2023.

They toured the head office, MTN Cable landing stations and had an impactful board meeting with the Chief Executive Officer, Karl Toriola.

L-R: Emma Okonji, Fellow, MTN Media Innovation Programme Cohort 2; Odunayo Sanya, Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation; Isaac Ogugua Ezechukwu, Director, Professional Education, Pan-Atlantic University; Karl Toriola, Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria; Mohammed Rufai, Chief Technical Officer, MTN Nigeria; Chineze Gbenga-Oluwatoye, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, MTN Nigeria and Chinenye Anufuro, Fellow, MTN Media Innovation Programme Cohort 2 at the Fellows’ visit to the MTN Headquarters, Falomo, Lagos on August 24, 2023.

MTN Nigeria, in collaboration with the School of Media and Communications at Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos, selected 20 Nigerian journalists including BizWatch Nigeria‘s editor, Oputah David for the Media Innovation Programme (MIP).

The 20 selected fellows were chosen from a pool of over 2,700 candidates.

The MTN MIP aims to expose fellows and equip media professionals with the knowledge they need to revolutionize their industry. The fellows will have a better grasp of Nigeria’s technology sector and the relationship between media and technology after six months of training.