Photo News: MTN Capital Markets Day 2023 (Day 2)

MTN Nigeria Commenced on the second session of its Capital Markets Day today, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja. The session featured the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani; HRH Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi II, 14th Emir of Kano and other stakeholders.

Photo 1

L-R: Ralph Mupita, Group President & CEO, MTN; Dr Ernest Ndukwe (OFR), Chairman, MTN Nigeria; Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman, Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy & Tax Reforms; Dr. Bosun Tijani, Hon. Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy; HRH Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi II, 14th Emir of Kano and Director, MTN Group; Karl Toriola, Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria and Modupe Kadri, Chief Financial Officer, MTN Nigeria at MTN Capital Markets Day held at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, on November 15, 2023.