PHEDC Rakes In N5.2bn From Electricity Bills Collection

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company has said it raked in the sum of N5.2bn from electricity bills collection, from the targeted N7.4bn in August 2022.

The new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of PHED, Dr Benson Uwheru, disclosed this during a media parley in Port Harcourt on Friday. He said that the distribution company was targetting 80 per cent metering in its franchise by December.

“About 60 per cent of our customers are metered. What it means is that 40 per cent are unmetered.

“Our plan is to ensure that we meter all the customers in our database. We are in talks with various financial institutions for asset financing programs to procure meters for our customers, where the payment plan will be spread over a period.

“I can say that between now and December we are going to push aggressively and reduce the 40 per cent to another 10 to 20 per cent, which is possible.”

On some of the successes already recorded, Dr Uwheru said, “Upon resumption, we have hit the ground running and we have achieved quite a few milestones.