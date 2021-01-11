PHED Blames Vandals For Power Outage In Rivers

January 11, 2021 33

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company has explained that the destruction of five power towers at Elelenwo transmission substation in Rivers State led to a power outage in some communities in the State.

The acting Head, Corporate Communications, PHED, Ngozi Koroye, made this known in a video shared on social media.

She stated that the damage to facilities owned by Transmission Company of Nigeria happened during the December festive period.

Koroye said company felt the pains of residents in the affected communities who had been in darkness for over one month.

“The outage, though, regrettable is as a result of extensive damage caused by the activities of electricity vandals to towers 51, 52, 53, 54 and 55 – five towers situated at Elelenwo transmission substation and belonging to the Transmission Company of Nigeria,” she said.

She added, “We are talking about Elelenwo, Oyigbo, Bori, Igbo-Etche, Onne and Timber. It was purely an act of vandalism, and throughout the Yuletide. TCN has been working tirelessly in order to fix it.”

She urged members of the public public to assist the distribution company by reporting vandals or unauthorised persons found tampering with power installations in their neighbourhood.

According to her, this will forestall future damage to power installations.

Speaking on alleged hike in electricity tariff, Koroye said tariff had not been increased by the government, saying only the industry regulator, Nigeria Electricity Regulator Commission, had the authority to announce any increase.