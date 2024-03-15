PH Refinery Set to Resume Operations in April with 450,000 Barrels of Crude

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Mele Kyari, has announced that the Port Harcourt refinery is poised to recommence operations within the next two weeks.

Kyari disclosed this information during a press briefing following his appearance before the Senate Ad-hoc Committee tasked with investigating the Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) projects of the nation’s refineries.

“We are committed to serving this country with honor and dignity, ensuring that the promises made regarding the rehabilitation of these refineries are fulfilled,” Kyari affirmed.

He elaborated, “Mechanical works have been completed on the Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna refineries. The Kaduna refinery is expected to commence operations by December.”

Kyari outlined the progress made, stating, “We have achieved mechanical completion of the refinery, as previously stated in December. Crude oil has already been stocked in the refinery, and we are currently conducting regulatory compliance tests, a necessary step before commencement of operations. I can assure you that the Port Harcourt refinery will be operational within the next two weeks.”

He further noted, “The mechanical work on the Warri refinery has also been completed. It is undergoing regulatory compliance processes with our regulator and will soon be operational. As for the Kaduna refinery, it is scheduled for completion by December.”

Addressing concerns about security challenges, Kyari affirmed the confidence in the integrity of the refineries while acknowledging government’s responsive actions to security issues.

Meanwhile, the Senate dismissed allegations of fraud in the Turn Around Maintenance of the nation’s refineries, an exercise currently being conducted by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, Chairman of the Senate ad-hoc panel, informed his colleagues that no fraudulent practices had been discovered in the exercise based on the documents he had reviewed.

Ubah emphasized the importance of demonstrating progress in the rehabilitation of the refineries, stating, “The country expects to see tangible results from the ongoing efforts.”

He further announced the committee’s intention to conduct site visits to all the refineries to assess the progress of the work, with a comprehensive report to be presented to the Senate in plenary soon.

Additionally, Senator Mpigi Barnada urged the management of NNPC to address security challenges in the oil-rich region to ensure the smooth operation of the refineries once they resume production.