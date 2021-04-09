fbpx
PH Refinery: Atiku Urges FG To Use $1.5 Billion To Build Hospital

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

PH Refinery: Atiku Urges FG To Use $1.5 Billion To Build Hospital

April 9, 2021077
Atiku Abubakar, former Vice-President has advised the Federal Government to, instead, use the $1.5 billion proposed for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery to build hospitals for Nigerians.

Atiku Abubakar, former Vice-President has advised the Federal Government to, instead, use the $1.5 billion proposed for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery to build hospitals for Nigerians.

“Rather than spend $1.5 billion on a loss-making refinery, would it not make better economic sense, as well as ensure social justice, to use that money to build mass hospitals for our people,” Atiku tweeted on his official handle on Thursday evening, restating his disapproval over the matter. “And provide our doctors with better working conditions, so every Nigerian has access to quality healthcare?”

The Federal Government last month announced plans to rehabilitate the refinery. Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva had explained that the first phase of the rehabilitation will be completed in 18 months which takes the refinery to a production of 90 per cent of its capacity.

According to him, the second phase will be completed in 24months, while the final phase will be completed in 44months.

The move generated controversy with critics saying it is not the right step.

Atiku had earlier said that “to therefore budget the sum of $1.5 billion to renovate or turn around the Port Harcourt refinery would appear to be an unwise use of scarce funds at this critical juncture for a multiplicity of reasons.”

But despite fears over the project, the government has assured that every cent of the $1.5 billion proposed for the rehabilitation will be accounted for.

“I can look at the camera; they (Nigerians) can hold me accountable and hold this government accountable for every dollar, every cent on this project and ensure that we deliver a refinery that works,” the minister added.

He also explained that the move will not significantly add to the nation’s burden, stressing that the government does not intend to borrow all the funds to rehabilitate the refinery which he said would be functional in 18 months.

About Author

PH Refinery: Atiku Urges FG To Use $1.5 Billion To Build Hospital
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Forensic Audit of DisCos NEWS
January 16, 20190124

FG to Send Minimum Wage Proposal to NEC On Thursday

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government is set to present the N30,000 new National Minimum Wage proposal to the National Economic Council on Thursday (tomorrow) for further
Read More
NASS Promises Justice for Victims of Police Brutality NEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
October 7, 20200157

Budget Presentation Event Last for Only One Hour – Lawan

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Senate has announced that the budget presentation event will be abridged and last for only one hour. Senate President Ahmed Lawan made this announcement
Read More
December 23, 2013091

FG Rakes In N2.37trn In Q2 Of 2013

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A report has revealed that the Federal Government may have generated a total of N2.3 trillion at the end of the second quarter of 2013. It also  indicated t
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.