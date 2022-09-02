P&G, Others Collaborates To Train Entrepreneurs

The Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment, the Bank of Industry (BoI), and Procter & Gamble Nigeria (P&G) have announced a partnership to teach entrepreneurs through the annual Small Medium Enterprises academy.

The programme is a continuation of the agreement reached with the Federal Government of Nigeria in 2019, according to a statement from the corporation.

The publication said that the edition, with the title “SMEs – The drivers of post-COVID economic recovery & growth,” would teach SMEs vital business skills.

The statement read in part, “This year’s session witnessed hundreds of small and medium-sized enterprises trained on essential business skills aimed at improving the standard of the goods and services they provide.”

The statement r explained that the programme aims to ensure longevity and integration of these SMEs into the global value chain.

