P&G Concludes Second Phase of “Protect Our Heroes” Program

… donates over 100 million Naira worth of hygiene products since inception of its “P&G Protect Our Heroes” Mission

Procter & Gamble is rounding off its second phase of its “Protect Our Heroes” mission – the company’s Force for Good program to support the Nigeria’s government’s efforts at curbing the spread of COVID-19. During this phase, P&G donated over 150 handwashing stations to high risk areas across the country.

In implementing this phase, P&G has partnered with federal and state governments including the Federal Ministry of Health, Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara, Ekiti, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Anambra and Delta state governments, to install contactless handwashing stations in public areas such as hospitals and markets and bus stops to promote handwashing practices nationwide.

Since April 2020, P&G has donated over 100 million Naira worth of hygiene products and handwashing stations in the first and second phases of its “P&G Protect Our Heroes Mission”. In the first phase, the company supported the Federal Government of Nigeria including the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory with hygiene products and personal protective equipment for frontline healthcare workers as well as a nationwide media awareness campaign by its Safeguard brand to promote handwashing amongst Nigerians.

Speaking on this initiative, P&G’s Senior Director for Africa for Global Government Relations and Public Policy, Mrs. Temitope Iluyemi said, “At P&G, we have continued to deliver on our promise of improving the lives of people in the communities where we live and work. Through our hygiene products and awareness campaign, P&G has been at the forefront of the global battle and locally in Nigeria to curb the spread of infectious diseases including COVID-19 and build the lifelong habits of handwashing.

“Hand hygiene as we all know, is crucial in fighting diseases such as COVID-19 and with the donation of our handwashing stations through our Protect Our Heroes Missions, we want to ensure we are promoting hygiene and inculcating the habit of regular handwashing as all forms of lockdown are being lifted. Proper handwashing and general hygiene will consolidate on the progress Nigeria has recorded in its fight against COVID-19”. Dr. Iluyemi added.

P&G has a long history of supporting our communities in times of need all around the world. Since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, P&G globally has stepped up its commitment to be a force for good and have been working with long-standing partner organizations to provide support to communities, relief agencies and people impacted by this challenging situation. In Nigeria, we partnered the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, state governments and non-profit organizations through the donation of over 350,000 Always® sanitary pads to promote menstrual hygiene management during this pandemic.