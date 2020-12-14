fbpx
Pfizer Vaccine Will Eradicate COVID-19, says Onyema Ogbuagu

December 14, 2020037
One of the lead researchers and medical doctor, Dr. Onyema Ogbuagu who developed the vaccine for COVID-19, says the vaccine will eradicate the disease.

He made the statement during a virtual series on the theme, “‘COVID-19: Vaccine, Hesitancy, Myths and Reality,’. The event was organised by Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) in partnership with Ngex at the weekend.

Onyema, a Nigerian, stated that the vaccine will bring to an end the reign of the virus, which has cost 1.6 million lives globally.

He cleared doubts about the vaccine altering the DNA of its users.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given approval for its use, stating that its authorization is a “significant milestone” in the fight against the pandemic.

Onyema said: “I think that issue of vaccine hesitancy is not new. It’s been an issue that has played us for a long time. In fact, I think the World Health Organisation (WHO) at some point had listed vaccine hesitancy as one of the greatest threats to global health.

“I think if we just think about historically the role that vaccine has played, with either eradicating diseases, near eradicating diseases or even the year-to-year advantages, there have always been individuals that have been concerned about what vaccines are and there are a lot of misconceptions around the harms or the potential harms vaccine caused.”

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

