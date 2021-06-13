fbpx
Petroleum Sector Can Be Transformed Through Passage Of PIB

Petroleum Sector Can Be Transformed Through Passage Of PIB

The transformation of Nigeria’s petroleum industry can happen through the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), as stated by the President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Chinedu Okoronkwo.

Okoronkwo said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

He said that the “successful” passage of the bill, which is in the National Assembly for consideration, would bring in more investors into the sector.

Okoronkwo said, “IPMAN has confidence that this administration can transform the oil and gas sector with the successful passage of the PIB which is currently before the National Assembly.

“The government has been showing vigour in pushing for its passage and we as industry stakeholders believe that there should be no further delay in its passage in the interest of national development.

“It will attract investments to upstream, midstream and downstream sectors, liberalise the market and create job opportunities for Nigerians.

“We are happy with the performance of the president who himself is the Minister of Petroleum Resources and Chief Timipre Sylva who is the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.

“We also acknowledge the efforts of Mr Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and other heads of agencies who have been working assiduously to ensure product availability regardless of the associated cost element.”

