Petroleum Resources Dept. Moves HQ To Abuja

February 2, 2021 16

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) will now have its office headquartered in Abuja.

This was disclosed by the Director and Chief Executive officer of the DPR, Sarki Auwalu in Abuja.

He described the moving of the headquarters to Abuja as the “best for the sector”.

Auwalu added that the move will enable stakeholders to be closer to the department, as they need to work “closely” with the operations.

He said, “Establishing the headquarters in Abuja is the best for the sector, because the entire DPR stakeholders that need to work closely with the operations are in Abuja.

“We are looking for petroleum resources all over the nation with already seven existing basins which would be better managed from the central point.

“As a department, we will continue to justify the confidence reposed in us by government. Rest assured that this building will support DPR’s enabling businesses and creating opportunities for the industry to thrive, using our robust regulatory framework and service instrument.

READ ALSO: NAFEX Update: Naira Depreciates At I & E Window

“This DPR is the DPR of the 21st century, a century we use big data and artificial intelligence. Our work requires data to enhance and maximise revenue for the country.

“Those things that are available to us, especially IT facilities are exactly what the building represents, we make it a 21st century building whereby technology will rule and we will use intelligence to make our country proud.”

Speaking at the event in Abuja, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, said that the movement of the regulator body’s headquarters to Abuja was another “milestone achievement” of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

He said, “The construction of this building tagged: ‘The Barrel‘ is yet another milestone achievement by President Muhammadu Buhari in the area of infrastructure development and its commitment to reposition the oil and gas sector for effective service delivery.

“DPR as a critical agency of government, regulates, monitors activities of the Nigerian oil and gas industry which drives all other sectors of the economy.”

READ ALSO: Nigeria Lost N326.26 Million To Oil Spills In 13 Months

What is the Department of Petroleum Resources?

The DPR acts as a regulator of the Nigerian oil sector, prior to its creation, it was preceded by the Hydrocarbon Section of the Ministry of Lagos Affairs.

It ensures that every player in the oil and gas business complies with petroleum laws in the country.

How Does DPR Function?

It sends its officers out into the field to watch how operations at drilling sites, producing wells, production platforms and flowstations are conducted.

It is also responsible for the local management of crude oil export terminals, refineries, storage depots, pump stations, retail outlets, or other petroleum-related matters.

DPR Jobs Alert

The regulator, which is also an employer, issued out a job alert scam. It stated that there are “unscrupulous people” trying to mislead unsuspecting individuals into parting with huge sums of money with the promise of employment at the DPR.

It stated, “We hereby wish to state categorically that at no time has the Department employed or engaged any persons, agents, contractors or consultants to act as intermediaries for recruitment. Neither have we authorized anyone to charge any fees or issue recruitment forms on behalf of the Department.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, we wish to reiterate that employment into the Department is carried out in accordance with extant rules guiding such exercises in the Nigerian Public service in line with due process philosophy of government.

“In this regard, therefore, we would like to advise the public to discountenance any information circulating in the public space particularly social media regarding “DPR 2020/2021 recruitment forms” and to only refer to the DPR official website: www.dpr.gov.ng for information pertaining to vacancies or any other information on our activities. Any person who does otherwise does so at their own risk. Please be warned!”