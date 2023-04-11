Petroleum Ministry Eyes Stronger Ties With NIPSS, Here’s Why

The Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) have pledged to collaborate in pursuit of stronger ties to ensure effective knowledge exchange between the two organisations.

Speaking when a group of participants of the Senior Executive Course (SEC) 45, 2023 of NIPSS, Jos, on a study tour visited the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Gabriel Aduda, also posited that with more funding NIPPS can only become stronger.

In his address to the participants at the event in Abuja, Aduda said with the many recipients of the Member of the National Institute (MNI) and reports that NIPPS has churned out, the institute was crucial and strategic to the development of Nigeria, especially in the areas of governance and leadership.

“What you are doing at the institute is extremely important. We are hoping that you’ll be further strengthened and financed such that you will be able to do better than you are already doing,” he opined.

A statement by the Director of Information in the ministry, Enefaa Bob-Manuel , explained that Aduda stressed the need for a nexus between reports from the institute and consideration and adoption of the reports by government.

In a presentation Aduda acquainted the participants with the overview and dynamics of the Nigerian oil and gas industry, beginning with the discovery of oil in 1956. He touched on the various sectors of the industry, including the Upstream, Midstream and Downstream with a corresponding explanation of the activities of every one of the sectors.