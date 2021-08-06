fbpx

Petroleum Minister Says FG Not Good At Managing Refineries

August 6, 20210119
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has said that the Federal Government was not the “best manager” of the country’s refineries.

He noted that for this reason, the government was handing over the management of the refineries to “professional managers”.

Sylva said this in an interview on Politics Today aired on Channels Television on Thursday.

He said, “I will agree with you that government is not the best manager of refineries and that is why this time, we are actually going to have professional managers to manage the refineries; we are not going to manage the refinery at all.

“We believe that we should get the refinery back to life before we decide on the option of whether we are going to privatise or sell all the refineries.

“If we try to sell the refineries which you call dead refineries, you will be the one first persons to say we are selling dead refineries to people.

“We want to sell live refineries; refineries that are working and I think that is the fairest thing for the government to do and that is why we have decided to get all our refineries working.

“We want to prove to you that we can get these refineries working.”

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

