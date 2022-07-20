Petroleum Association Urges MMDPRA To Pay Bridging Claims

The Association of Distributors and Transporters of Petroleum Products (ADITOP) has expressed on Tuesday dissatisfaction over unpaid bridging claims owed to its members by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The President of ADITOP, Lawal Danzaki while speaking during a meeting with its members said that the unpaid bridging claims were a major challenge that marketers are facing in the transportation of petroleum products to different parts of Nigeria.

Danzaki, therefore, urged the NMDPRA to promptly make payment of all outstanding claims to members for effective distribution of petroleum products in the country.

“Diesel is very costly, we find it difficult to fuel our trucks to transport petroleum products to different parts of the country,” he said.

“We buy spare parts for our vehicles with foreign exchange, which is also inadequate.”

Maurice Ibe, ADITOP consultant, stressed the importance of unity among members, urging them to forward their claims to him for a unified processing.

Ibe said the association was currently liaising with security agencies to ensure the safety of drivers and their vehicles while discharging their duties.

He further described ADITOP as a strategic player in the country’s oil and gas industry, and urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to grant members concessional foreign exchange to boost the transportation of petroleum products to all the nooks and crannies of the country.

“ADITOP and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria are being owed about N500 billion, but the NMDPRA claimed to have paid only N74 billion, which is a drop in the bucket,” he said.

“The amount is owed to individuals, but we are now talking about cooperation and unity.

“We are asking them to come as a group and speak with one voice to demand for their payments.”