Petrol to Sell at ₦140 as PPPRA Recommends Increase in Price

The Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has recommended an upward review of the retail pump price of petrol from the previous N121.50.

According to the agency, the recommended petrol retail band for a litre of petrol is now between N140.80 and N143.80.

More to follow…

Source: The Cable