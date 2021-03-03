fbpx
Petrol Scarcity: NNPC Deploys 160 Trucks To Kano

March 3, 2021049
Petrol Scarcity Is Tactics By FG To Raise Price - Oil Marketers

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has deployed 160 fuel tankers to Kano to quell fuel scarcity in the state.

The Chairman of  Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Bashir Danmalam, made this known on Tuesday in Kano while inaugurating an ad-hoc committee set up to ensure prompt distribution of the commodity.

He specifically lauded the NNPC for allocating 160 tankers to Kano today (Tuesday) as part of effort to end the fuel scarcity in the state.

“I am happy to announce that the NNPC has today (Tuesday) allocated no fewer than 160 trucks to Kano as part of measures to check the scarcity. This singular effort is worthy of commendation,” Danmalam said.

READ ALSO: Petrol Scarcity Is Tactics By FG To Raise Price – Oil Marketers

He, therefore, assured the public of the association’s readiness to ensure adequate fuel distribution to all the nooks and crannies of the states under its jurisdiction in particular and the country at large.

IPMAN chairman advised motorists and other vehicle owners against panic buying and hoarding of the commodity in their houses in view of the dangers associated with such acts.

He said that IPMAN would collaborate with the leadership of Association of Distributors and Transporters of Petroleum Products (ADTOP), to ensure adequate distribution of the commodity across the country.

He said the two association will collaborate to end the scarcity and alleviate the sufferings of people.

“IPMAN in collaboration with ADTOP as an essential service provider would ensure adequate distribution of the product in all parts of the country,” he added.

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

