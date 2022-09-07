Petrol Scarcity Hits Abuja Again As Queues Return

Petrol scarcity was yesterday (Tuesday, September 6, 2022) experienced in many cities in Abuja, as long queues returned to filling stations.

According to multiple reports, as several filing stations were unable to dispense petrol for consumers, the few outlets that dispensed the commodity were filled with consumers and panic buyers.

BizWatch Nigeria understands that this development came about a month break when the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) last experienced a petrol shortage.

Why Abuja cities are experiencing petrol scarcity

It was gathered that many filling stations in Abuja lacked the commodity to dispense as a result of the warning strike embarked upon by the Suleja Depot Branch of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMNAN).

The oil marketers commenced the three-day warning strike on Monday, September 5, and stopped their members from lifting petrol from the depot to more than five states in the North, including Abuja, a development that consequently led to the petrol scarcity on Tuesday.

The two ever-busy filling stations, Conoil and Total, located right in front of the headquarters of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), shut their doors to customers on Tuesday.

Reason being that they had no product to dispense. However, black marketers in front of the filling stations and opposite NNPC headquarters, used the opportunity to sell their wares at higher rates to motorists.