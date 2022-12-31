Petrol Prices Increase By 20.81%

The average retail price paid by consumers for petrol in November 2022 was N202.48, indicating a 20.81% increase when compared to the value recorded in November 2021 (N167.60).

This is according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Moreso, comparing the average price value with the previous month (October 2022), the average retail price increased by 3.68% from N195.29.

A state analysis of petrol prices

On the States profiles analyses, Kwara State had the highest average retail price for petrol, at N217.14.

Enugu and Gombe States were next, with N215.71 and N215.00, respectively. On the other side, Ekiti, Akwa Ibom, and Delta States had the lowest average retail prices for petrol, at N189.06, 189.33, and 190.00, respectively.

Lastly, on the zonal profile, the North-Central zone had the highest average retail price of N207.35, while the South-South zone had the lowest price of N194.58.