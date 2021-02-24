Petrol Price Rise By 12.8% In January, Says NBS

February 24, 2021 165

The average price paid by consumers for premium motor spirit (petrol) increased by 12.88 per cent in January 2021 compared to the corresponding period in 2020.

According to a report by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday, petrol price decreased by -0.97 percent on month-on-month basis to N164.09 in January 2021 from N165.70 in December 2020.

It identified states with the highest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) as Abia (N173.75), Adamawa (N166.25) and Gombe (N165.83).

This is as states with the lowest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were Lagos (N160.75), Borno (N162.00) and Ekiti (N162.21).

Meanwhile, the average price paid by consumers for Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) increased by 0.22 percent month-on-month and decreased by -2.14 percent year-on-year to N224.86 in January 2021 from to N224.37 in December 2020.

According to the report, states with the highest average price of diesel were Adamawa (N268.33), Zamfara (N262.78) and Kebbi (N257.50).

NBS added that states with the lowest average price of diesel were Osun (N194.60), Anambra (N195.83) and Enugu (N198.24).