‘Peter Obi’s Popularity Is Not Enough To Make Him President’ – Dave Umahi

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has praised the acceptability of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi, but believes the former Anambra governor will not win in next year’s election.

Umahi spoke in Abuja on Friday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House. According to him, while Obi’s popularity across the country is heartening, particularly in the southeast, it will not be enough to overthrow the ruling.

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has praised the acceptability of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi, but believes the former Anambra governor will not win in next year’s election.

Umahi spoke in Abuja on Friday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House. According to him, while Obi’s popularity across the country is heartening, particularly in the southeast, it will not be enough to overthrow the ruling.

“But it’s a good movement. And it reassures the south-east people and the entire country that we are accepted, you know; that we will one day become the president of this country. It is very important.”

Umahi believes the “Peter Obi movement” is one built on equity, justice, and fairness.

“He maintained, however, that “it may not translate to outright win because I must defend my party; I must wish my party well and I have the ticket of my party.

“But whether what he is doing has meaning there, it is not only in the southeast; it does have meaning”.

He also said the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu is poised to win next year’s presidential poll, arguing that the party has the “structure” and “spread” to achieve that.