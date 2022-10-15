Peter Obi To Review Campaign Council List

The Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has admitted that there were some omissions and incorrect entries in the party’s presidential campaign council list, which was released on Wednesday.

Obi has now promised to review the list, which has sparked heated debate among supporters and opponents.

In a series of tweets, the former Anambra State governor asked for patience while promising that the list would be updated soon.

the Labour Party Chairman in the presence of members of the NWC addressed the issues during a press conference. In keeping with our commitment to accountability, responsiveness and transparency, an updated list will be issued in due course. I plead for patience. -PO — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) October 14, 2022

Peter Obi said “I’ve received several calls of concern following the release of the Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign Council list.

“Admittedly, there were some omissions and erroneous entries in the list, hence the concerns expressed.”

Peter Obi also wrote “In response, the Labour Party Chairman in the presence of members of the NWC addressed the issues during a press conference. In keeping with our commitment to accountability, responsiveness and transparency, an updated list will be issued in due course. I plead for patience.”