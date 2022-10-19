Peter Obi Raises Concerns Over Intense Flooding, Effects

The Labour Party’s flagbearer, Peter Obi, has expressed concern about the floods that have ravaged several parts of the country.

He predicted that the devastating floods would have “deleterious” effects on food production, as well as raise food prices at a time when the country is dealing with rising food insecurity due to banditry and insurgency.

Several states in the country have been submerged in water in recent weeks due to extensive flooding, which has killed hundreds of people and displaced thousands more.

In a post on his verified Twitter account on Tuesday, Obi said the devastating enormity of the flooding and the damage it has wreaked is mind-boggling.

While sympathizing with those directly impacted by the loss of lives and property, the former Anambra State governor urged the Federal Government and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to help victims of the natural disaster as soon as possible.

“I sympathize with those directly affected by the loss of lives and properties. At a time our country contends with rising food insecurity due to banditry and insurgency, the ravaging floods will have deleterious consequences on food production, as well as orchestrate higher food prices. I call on FGN and NEMA to expeditiously assist those affected by this natural disaster.

