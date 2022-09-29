Peter Obi Leads In Bloomberg’s Opinion Poll

A Bloomberg News opinion poll revealed that Peter Obi is the frontrunner in the race to become Nigeria’s next President.

The presidential election scheduled for February of next year is expected to be a three-horse race between Obi of the Labour Party (LP), Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

According to Bloomberg, a clear majority of poll respondents intend to vote for Obi, a former Anambra state governor.

The results of a poll conducted by Premise Data Corp. for Bloomberg News were released on Wednesday, as the official campaign to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari began.

“Of the 92% of participants who said they’ve decided how to vote, 72% named Obi as their first choice,” Bloomberg reported.

“Of those who are still unsure, 45% said the 61-year-old is their preferred candidate.”

According to Bloomberg, Premise Data Corp. polled 3,973 Nigerians between September 5 and September 20, 2022.

“Respondents to the app-based poll were selected from quotas developed by age, gender and location across the country’s six geopolitical zones,” the report added.

“Results were then weighted against the original quotas to ensure national representation.”