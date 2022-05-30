fbpx

Peter Obi Emerges Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate

Peter Obi, a Former Governor of Anambra State has emerged as Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate.

The party conducted the primary for its presidential ticket on Monday in Asaba, Delta State capital.

BizWatch Nigeria reports that a total of 185 delegates had been accredited to vote in the exercise to elect one of four aspirants seeking to clinch the party’s presidential ticket.

Obi He later won the contest following his emergence as the sole contestant, after his three co-contenders announced their decision to step down for him.

The other presidential hopeful who stepped down were a political economist and management expert, Professor Pat Utomi, Olubusola Emmanuel-Tella, and Faduri Joseph.

