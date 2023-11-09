Peter Obi Criticizes N2.17 Trillion 2023 Supplementary Budget as “Lavish Indulgence”

Former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has denounced the items featured in the N2.17 trillion 2023 supplementary budget, describing them as a “lavish indulgence.” This statement came after President Bola Tinubu signed the budget into law.

Obi expressed dissatisfaction with allocations for items such as the “Presidential Yacht, Presidential Jets, the furnishing of already lavishly furnished presidential quarters and offices, fleets of luxury SUVs,” stating that they do not address the urgent needs of the country. He argued that a supplementary budget should focus on essential national welfare needs, not fund the luxurious lifestyle of political elites.

He criticized the absence of urgent social welfare items in the budget and emphasized that the government should display empathy and realism, not indulge in lavish expenditures.

Obi highlighted the United Nations and World Food Programme’s warning of an impending food crisis affecting 6.5 million Nigerians next year and called for the funds to be used to address this pressing issue.

President Tinubu signed the N2.17 trillion 2023 supplementary budget, which includes allocations for renovating the state house, First Lady’s SUVs, federal lawmakers, and initially a presidential yacht.

The latter was later withdrawn due to public outcry, and the funds were redirected to a student loan proposal, totaling N10 billion.

Many Nigerians have criticized the budget items as wasteful and unnecessary, considering the country’s fiscal challenges and high public debt.