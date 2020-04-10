PETAN, NCDMB Partner to Donate Medical Equipment to 3 States

The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) is partnering with the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board (NCDMB) in the donation of ambulances, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other medical equipment to Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers State Governments to help them in the fight against the dreaded COVID-19 in their states.

The move is part of PETAN’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) endeavours and effort to alleviate the financial challenges posed by the pandemic to the states and their people.

This Chairman of PETAN, Mr. Nik Odinuwe, disclosed this in a statement in Port Harcourt, saying the association was aware of the immense strain COVID-19 pandemic has placed on the healthcare system in Nigeria.

He stated that with the donation by the association, the hope of a substantial fight against the virus would be won, in the three states and the entire country.

Odinuwe thanked the health care personnel for their selflessness in the fight against the virus and urged members of the public to stay in their homes, wash their hands regularly, and comply with the stipulated social distance gap.

However, corroborating Odinuwe, the Publicity Secretary of PETAN, Dr. Lucky Akhiwu, said the whole country was working tirelessly to slow down the spread of COVID-19, noting that PETAN would be proud to help on a continuous basis.

Akhiwu added that PETAN member companies were presently reaching out to their host communities, to provide them with palliative materials to help ease their struggles in this time of need.

PETAN, as a reputable association, continuously takes care of the wellbeing of her staff, and now is working in close association with her members’ host communities, to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: THISDAY