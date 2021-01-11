fbpx
Personal Doctor Of Pope Francis Dies From COVID-19

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]ForeignINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER

Personal Doctor Of Pope Francis Dies From COVID-19

January 11, 202108
Personal Doctor Of Pope Francis Dies From COVID-19

The personal doctor of Pope Francis, Fabrizio Soccorsi, has died from COVID-19 complications.

According to L’Osservatore Romano, Soccorsi died at the Gemelli Hospital, Rome, while receiving treatment for oncological pathology.

Soccorsi was 78 years old when he died and was Pope Francis’ personal doctor since 2015.

The pontiff had disclosed that in the coming days he will receive the coronavirus vaccine.

In a message to the public, while speaking with Italy’s Canale 5 Channel on Saturday, the pontiff advised all to be vaccinated to protect themselves and everyone around them.

READ ALSO: Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip Have Received COVID-19 Vaccine – Buckingham Palace

The Pope described taking the vaccine as an “ethical duty”.

He said, “It is an ethical duty to take the vaccine. Here in the Vatican, we will start next week. I am also in line to take it.

“There is a suicidal denial which I cannot explain, but today we have to get vaccinated. I believe that ethically everyone should take the vaccine.”

Related tags :

About Author

Personal Doctor Of Pope Francis Dies From COVID-19
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

February 11, 2016077

Commercial Banks Lost N2.2billion to Fraud in 2015

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has said the value of funds lost by commercial banks to fraud in 2015 hit N2.2 billion. It however added that it is a massive drop from N6.6 billion recorded the prev
Read More
[ MAIN ]NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
March 19, 2013019

Amaechi Assures PDP of Allegiance

Rivers State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, has pledged his allegiance to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of which he is a member. Amaechi
Read More
Stock Market Investors Lose N383bn In October COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
January 16, 2017038

Oil Price Crashes to $55.43 on Output Cut Anxiety

Crude oil prices, on Friday, January 13, slumped on lingering doubts over the extent of OPEC cuts, with sentiment worsened by concerns over the economic health of the world’s second-largest oil
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon