Personal Doctor Of Pope Francis Dies From COVID-19

January 11, 2021 8

The personal doctor of Pope Francis, Fabrizio Soccorsi, has died from COVID-19 complications.

According to L’Osservatore Romano, Soccorsi died at the Gemelli Hospital, Rome, while receiving treatment for oncological pathology.

Soccorsi was 78 years old when he died and was Pope Francis’ personal doctor since 2015.

The pontiff had disclosed that in the coming days he will receive the coronavirus vaccine.

In a message to the public, while speaking with Italy’s Canale 5 Channel on Saturday, the pontiff advised all to be vaccinated to protect themselves and everyone around them.

The Pope described taking the vaccine as an “ethical duty”.

He said, “It is an ethical duty to take the vaccine. Here in the Vatican, we will start next week. I am also in line to take it.

“There is a suicidal denial which I cannot explain, but today we have to get vaccinated. I believe that ethically everyone should take the vaccine.”