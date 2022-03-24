Permanent Secretary Jobs: Applicants Seek Outright Cancellation Of Exams

March 24, 2022 93

The candidates of the 10 vacant positions of permanent secretaries declared by the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, who had already written their exams, have called for the outright cancellation of the recruitment process.

It would be recalled that the Head of Service, Dr. Yemi-Esan had issued a circular announcing the process of appointment of Permanent Secretaries in November 2021.

The exercise took place in nine states; Adamawa, Akwa-Ibom, Bauchi, Benue, Cross River, Jigawa, Plateau, Sokoto, and Taraba states.

BizWatch Nigeria gathered that the just-concluded Federal Permanent Secretary examination was marred by irregularities, as candidates reported that the computer systems were programmed to malfunction.

The report led to nationwide protests from the candidates, after which they consequently petitioned the Federal Civil Service.

Following the petition, the Federal Civil Service invited its petitioners to rewrite the exams, leaving out several other affected candidates that didn’t petition it.

Sources familiar with the matter, who spoke on a condition of anonymity, told this publication that the affected candidates are now calling for the outright cancellation of the federal permanent secretary exams in-order to establish fairness.

Meanwhile, out of the 74 directors that applied for the 10 vacant positions of permanent secretaries, only 37 directors scored 50% and above in the qualifying examination, while 37 scored below 50%, which consequently led to their disqualification.