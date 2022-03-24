fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

LABOURNEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Permanent Secretary Jobs: Applicants Seek Outright Cancellation Of Exams

March 24, 2022093
Permanent Secretary Jobs: Applicants Seek Cancellation Of Exams

The candidates of the 10 vacant positions of permanent secretaries declared by the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, who had already written their exams, have called for the outright cancellation of the recruitment process.

It would be recalled that the Head of Service, Dr. Yemi-Esan had issued a circular announcing the process of appointment of Permanent Secretaries in November 2021.

The exercise took place in nine states; Adamawa, Akwa-Ibom, Bauchi, Benue, Cross River, Jigawa, Plateau, Sokoto, and Taraba states.

BizWatch Nigeria gathered that the just-concluded Federal Permanent Secretary examination was marred by irregularities, as candidates reported that the computer systems were programmed to malfunction.

The report led to nationwide protests from the candidates, after which they consequently petitioned the Federal Civil Service.

Following the petition, the Federal Civil Service invited its petitioners to rewrite the exams, leaving out several other affected candidates that didn’t petition it.

Sources familiar with the matter, who spoke on a condition of anonymity, told this publication that the affected candidates are now calling for the outright cancellation of the federal permanent secretary exams in-order to establish fairness.

Meanwhile, out of the 74 directors that applied for the 10 vacant positions of permanent secretaries, only 37 directors scored 50% and above in the qualifying examination, while 37 scored below 50%, which consequently led to their disqualification.

Kwik Closes $2M Series A Round, Expands To Digitize Informal African Trade
Related tags :

About Author

Permanent Secretary Jobs: Applicants Seek Outright Cancellation Of Exams
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

Related Articles

September 10, 20140268

Expert Forsees Looming Risk in Banking Sector

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Managing Director, Afrinvest Securities Limited, Mr. Ike Chioke has expressed fear about banks not being able to recoup their investment in the power se
Read More
Third Mainland Bridge NEWS
March 19, 20180341

Do not Breach Public Peace, Police Warn against Plan to Block Third Mainland Bridge by Protesters

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Lagos State police command yesterday warned some protesters planning to block the Third Mainland Bridge and other critical public infrastructure in the
Read More
'Lekki Deep Sea Port Attains 50% Completion' BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTERSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES
November 23, 20200796

Minister of Transportation Moves for Lekki Deep Sea Port to be Operational by 2022

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, has directed its legal department to put on paper an agreement with the Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Ltd.,
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.