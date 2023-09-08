PEPC: Obi Calls Tribunal’s Verdict Unjust

The Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, has rejected the Presidential Election Petitions Court’s (PEPC) decision on the February 25, 2023 election, calling it unjust.

Obi, who addressed on Thursday in Onitsha, acknowledged the Tribunal’s adherence to the statutory time frame and expressed respect for the court’s views and findings, but disagreed with the judgment’s rationale and final conclusions.

He declared his determination, as a presidential candidate and on behalf of the Labour Party, to promptly contest the ruling through the appellate procedure, as provided for by the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s Constitution.

Noting that the Tribunal is not the last authority in this subject, Obi stated that the duty now rests with the Supreme Court, in which he has faith.

He urged Nigerians to remain focused, resolute, and committed to peaceful procedures, emphasizing the necessity of upholding the rule of law.

He stated unequivocally that the situation had not yet reached its natural conclusion.

Obi claimed that his legal team has already been given the go-ahead to initiate an appeal against the Tribunal’s judgment.

He showed unrelenting commitment in his pursuit of justice, not only for himself, but also for the tens of thousands of followers across the country whose election mandate he claimed was unlawfully obstructed by the Independent National Election Commission (INEC).

Obi emphasized the importance of strong national institutions and public trust in them for a successful democracy.

He stated that if INEC performed its statutory obligations transparently and fairly, electoral litigation would be greatly reduced. However, when such authorities fail, as he claims INEC did in this case, the judiciary becomes an unavoidable last resort.

Finally, Obi thanked every Nigerian who backed his campaign for a New Nigeria based on the ideals of fairness, equity, justice, the rule of law, peace, prosperity, inclusion, sustainable growth, and development.

He personally thanked his legal staff, the Labour Party, the “Obedient Family,” and everyone who came to court every day.