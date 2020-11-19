Pep Guardiola Extends Manchester City Contract Till 2023

November 19, 2020 25

Manchester City has extended the contract of its team handler Pep Guardiola for two more years. The Spaniard’s new contract will run till 2023, his current deal with the Premer League club was meant to expire at the end of this season.

This brings to an end speculations over the future of the Manchester City coach.

The retention of the 49-year-old as head coach might be instrumental in the club’s bid to lure current Barcelona captain Lionel Messi to the Etihad Stadium next season.

The club in a statement on its website said, “Manchester City are pleased to announce that Pep Guardiola has signed a new two-year deal with the club,”.