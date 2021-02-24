People’s Constitution Being Drafted, To Be Ready In December – NCF

February 24, 2021 26

Under the umbrella of the National Consultative Front (NCF), the Constitution Drafting Committee of the People’s Constitutional Dialogue is working to draft a constitution geared towards “the saving of Nigeria”.

The development was disclosed in a statement themed, ‘Ghali Na’aba, Pat Utomi, Olisa Agbakoba, Baba Ahmed, Awolowo Dosunmu, Mike Ozekhome, Femi Falana, Najatu Mohammed, Other NC Front Leaders of Conscience launch People’s Constitution Dialogue to rescue Nigeria from the brink civil anarchy,’ and approved by the Head of Public Affairs Bureau of the NCF, Tamko Yunusa.

In the statement, the group states that the initiative was launched to save the country from the precipice of persisting insecurity and ethnic/civil anarchy.

It said in part, “The Constitution Drafting Committee and Coordinating Committee of the People’s Constitutional Dialogue initiated by Leaders of Conscience under the auspices of the National Consultative Front, to save and rescue Nigeria from the precipice and brink of nationwide insecurity and ethnic/civil anarchy was launched today in Nigeria.

“The ceremony, which held both physically and virtually in the light of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world was flagged off by NC Front Co-Chairpersons, Rt Hon Ghali Umar Na’aba and Prof Pat Utomi, who charged the Committee to work assiduously to make the Draft People’s Constitution of Nigeria available by December 2021.”

NCF and 2023 Elections

The aim of the NCF was to, according to the founders, bring about constitutional reform that is citizen-driven.

The NCF stated this in 2020, when it was formed, that it aimed to create an “immediate mass mobilisation of the nooks and crannies of the country for popular mass action towards political constitution reforms that is citizens-driven and process-led in engendering a new Peoples’ Constitution for a new Nigeria that can work for all.”

“The new movement shall also, without delay, mobilise for the economic wellbeing and prosperity of all Nigerians by demanding and ensuring that Chapter 2 of the present Constitution i.e. Fundamental Objectives & Directive Principles of State Policy becomes justiciable once and for all, while also mounting an articulate and vigorous campaign to deconstruct and reconstruct obnoxious election laws which have provided leeway for opportunists in the corridor of power to subvert the will of the electorate making voting irrelevant in determining who actually becomes elected in Nigeria.”